Woman accused of punching victim over mask outside Brooklyn bodega

The incident happened inside a bodega on Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant on Friday, October 8.
Police say the 39-year-old female victim confronted the woman for not wearing a mask and their argument ended with the victim getting punched in the face as she walks away.
The attack broke the victim's nose.
The incident happened about six weeks ago, but police are just now releasing the surveillance video.
