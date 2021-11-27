Woman accused of punching victim over mask outside Brooklyn bodega

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman accused of punching victim over mask outside NYC bodega

BEDFORD STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman captured on surveillance punching a customer in Brooklyn who asked her to put on a mask.

The incident happened inside a bodega on Fulton Street in Bedford Stuyvesant on Friday, October 8.

Police say the 39-year-old female victim confronted the woman for not wearing a mask and their argument ended with the victim getting punched in the face as she walks away.

ALSO READ | Video shows 2 NYPD cops shot by suspect during struggle in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis reports on surveillance video released after the two officers were shot in a struggle with the suspect.



The attack broke the victim's nose.

The incident happened about six weeks ago, but police are just now releasing the surveillance video.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bedford stuyvesantbrooklynnew york cityface maskassaultattackbodega
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
COVID Updates: Global cases up 11% last week, omicron risk high
31 CityMDs temporarily close, NY opens more COVID testing sites
Eric Adams to be sworn in as NYC mayor after Times Square ball drop
Son accused of shooting parents on Christmas in LI mansion
Why CDC doesn't require testing at end of isolation: Director
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Mom: Amazon Alexa encouraged child to touch coin to exposed outlet
Show More
Queen Mary 2 cruise won't return to NY amid COVID concerns
NJ city implements mask mandate as COVID cases soar statewide
Which states are raising the minimum wage in 2022
AccuWeather: Damp start then mostly cloudy
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
More TOP STORIES News