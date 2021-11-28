Photo: Person of interest sought in stabbing of woman in Belleville, NJ

The 54-year-old woman told police she was stabbed multiple times near her home.
Her 84-year-old mother was then discovered dead in the home.
Essex County prosecutors said the older woman's death does not appear suspicious.
The motive for the reported stabbing remains under investigation a week later.
Belleville Police said there is no risk to the community.
But they are asking anyone with information about the person in the photo to contact them.
