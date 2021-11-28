Photo: Person of interest sought in stabbing of woman in Belleville, NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11269729" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on surveillance video released after the two officers were shot in a struggle with the suspect.

BELLEVILLE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Belleville Police in have released a photo of a person of interest after a woman was stabbed last weekend.The 54-year-old woman told police she was stabbed multiple times near her home.Her 84-year-old mother was then discovered dead in the home.Essex County prosecutors said the older woman's death does not appear suspicious.The motive for the reported stabbing remains under investigation a week later.Belleville Police said there is no risk to the community.But they are asking anyone with information about the person in the photo to contact them.----------