Firefighters tackle flames at apartment building in Belmont section

BELMONT, the Bronx (WABC) -- Firefighters were tackling flames out of a building in the Bronx Monday morning.

NewsCopter 7 was live over East 187th Street between Southern Boulevard and Prospect Avenue.

The flames broke out at around 6:30 a.m. Firefighters extinguished the fire in a few minutes.

Officials say the fire started in the basement of the four-story apartment building. Clouds of smoke flooded on to the street from the lowest floor of the building.

Part of the building was evacuated during the fire.

There is no word on any injuries in the fire. It appears an e-bike may have been the cause of this fire.

