Businesses hope Belmont Stakes help bring rebound to Nassau County economy

COVID-19 restrictions had limited the number of spectators allowed to watch the Stakes in person, resulting in millions of lost revenues.
Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and NYRA President David O'Rourke, along with Discover Long Island, feel that this year's event can help restore a bustling tourism hub.
Local restaurants, hotels, cafes, and merchants are expected to have a large spike in business.
The Belmont Stakes is one of the largest sporting events in the world.
Tens of millions of viewers and spectators will flock to Elmont to watch the famed sporting event.
The race will be held Saturday, June 11.
