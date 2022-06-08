Businesses hope Belmont Stakes help bring rebound to Nassau County economy

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11936296" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police have arrested a man who they believe shoved a 52-year-old woman onto subway tracks in the Bronx.

GARDEN CITY, Nassau County (WABC) -- The Belmont Stakes is back to full capacity this year, and Nassau County is hoping it can help the local economy rebound.COVID-19 restrictions had limited the number of spectators allowed to watch the Stakes in person, resulting in millions of lost revenues.Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman and NYRA President David O'Rourke, along with Discover Long Island, feel that this year's event can help restore a bustling tourism hub.Local restaurants, hotels, cafes, and merchants are expected to have a large spike in business.The Belmont Stakes is one of the largest sporting events in the world.Tens of millions of viewers and spectators will flock to Elmont to watch the famed sporting event.The race will be held Saturday, June 11.