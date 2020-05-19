Belmont Stakes to take place in June

The Belmont Stakes was originally scheduled for June 6.
The race is usually the third leg of the Triple Crown. It's been second some years, but never first.
Traditionally contested at 1 1/2-miles, the 152nd running of the Belmont Stakes will also be shorter, run at a distance of 1 1/8-miles to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for 3-year-olds in training.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kentucky Derby was rescheduled from the first Saturday in May to September 5.
The Preakness, usually the second leg, was rescheduled from May 16 to October 3.
Belmont Park is scheduled to reopen during the first week of June, but fans will not be permitted under New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidelines.
For more information, please visit BelmontStakes.com.
