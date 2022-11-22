Benedict College's marching band to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Benedict College's marching band will be in this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Benedict College's marching band will be performing in this years Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Benedict's marching band is called "Tiger Band of Distinction" and they gave a preview in Harlem of their performance.

They were selected by the Macy's parade band committee to perform.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams had some encouraging words for the students.

"We have the parade, but you have the steps. You're going to put some real chocolate in the Thanksgiving Day Parade and we're just looking forward for you to march this year and show folks how to do it," he said.

MORE NEWS | NYC Gridlock Alert 2022: Days to know this holiday season

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New York City news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube