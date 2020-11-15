New York rapper shot during attempted robbery at Walmart in Texas, police say

According to police, Benny the Butcher was shot in the leg over the weekend in an attempted armed robbery at a Walmart in Houston.
South Gessner Patrol units responding to 5200 S. Rice where a male shot in the parking lot in an attempted robbery. Investigators on scene. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) November 14, 2020
CCU13
The rapper, whose real name is Jeremie Pennick, was visiting Houston and went to the store to pick up some items. As he was getting out of his Rolls Royce, police said a group of men went up to Pennick and demanded his chains and necklaces.
ALSO READ | 26-year-old brother of rapper Fetty Wap shot, killed in New Jersey
As Pennick was running away, police said the suspects started shooting, striking the rapper once in the leg. Police said he was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
Meanwhile, two other people who were with Pennick at the time of the shooting were not injured.
A description of the suspects was not immediately released, but investigators said they were seen in a Chevy Malibu.
According to Spotify, Pennick recently signed a management deal with Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by notable rapper Jay-Z.
Just last week, Dallas rapper Mo3 was shot and killed during a daytime attack on a highway in the city.
ALSO READ | Cops bust illegal fight club dubbed 'Rumble in the Bronx'
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube