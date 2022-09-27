Broadway legend Betty Buckley returns to New York City for limited engagement at Café Carlyle

Actress Betty Buckley is returning to the iconic Café Carlyle for a limited five-night singing engagement beginning Tuesday.

Buckley will be kicking off a one-woman show at The Carlyle.

The Tony-Award winning actress will be performing an eclectic mix of standards along with songs from her most recent albums including "Betty Buckley sings Sondheim."

"My original concept for the show was I wanted to do the song 'My Romance' and kind of pick songs that are like versions of what we think are romantic or the disillusion about romance," Buckley said.. "Then I started thinking its too heavy a theme so I'm just picking my favorite songs from my really vast songbook at this point."

Performances run through October 1.

