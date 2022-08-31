A cyclist was killled after he was struck by a trctor trailer in East New York, Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A cyclist has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn.
Police say the 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle along Pennsylvania Avenue in east New York Tuesday afternoon.
That's when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that was turning onto Linden Boulevard.
The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.
Police are still investigating what led up to the fatal crash.
