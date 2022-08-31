A cyclist was killled after he was struck by a trctor trailer in East New York, Brooklyn

Police say the 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle along Pennsylvania Avenue in east New York Tuesday afternoon when a tractor trailer struck him

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A cyclist has died after being struck by a tractor-trailer in Brooklyn.

Police say the 44-year-old man was riding his bicycle along Pennsylvania Avenue in east New York Tuesday afternoon.

That's when he was struck by a tractor-trailer that was turning onto Linden Boulevard.

The driver of the tractor-trailer remained at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the fatal crash.

ALSO READ | 22-year-old woman 'shocked' after being attacked on subway train in Manhattan

----------

* More Brooklyn news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a News Tip