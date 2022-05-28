Traffic

Bicyclist struck and killed by MTA bus in Laurelton, Queens

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

A bicyclist was struck and killed by an MTA bus Saturday in Queens.

Police said the collision happened just before 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of 128th Avenue and 238th Street in Laurelton.

Responding officer saw a man lying unconscious with injuries to his head and body and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the bus was traveling southbound on 238th Street when it struck the bicycle which was traveling eastbound on 128th Avenue.

Video from the scene appears to show the bike having some sort of motor attached to it.

The 59-year-old male bus driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlaureltonqueensnew york citymtabusbus crashbicyclebicycle crashbus accident
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Spotty storms
Police shoot driver after vehicle strikes officer in Brooklyn
Bethpage Air Show cancels remainder of Saturday lineup due to weather
NYC beaches officially open to swimmers this Memorial Day weekend
Police inaction moves to center of Uvalde shooting probe
Jury's duty in Depp-Heard trial doesn't track public debate
Texas gunman threatened rapes, shootings on Yubo app, users say
Show More
VP Harris tells Buffalo mourners: Stand up for what's right
Woman gets 15 months in prison for punching flight attendant
Jersey Shore, businesses prep for busy Memorial Day weekend
Texas survivor apologized to dad for blood on clothes, losing glasses
Massacre survivor says gunman told them: 'You're all gonna die'
More TOP STORIES News