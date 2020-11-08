Coronavirus Updates: President-elect Biden to begin on COVID plan as grim milestone nears

Biden said his team of scientists and experts will work on a plan that's built on "bedrock science," after Saturday marked the fourth day in a row the United States broke its case count record with 128,000 new cases, according to the COVID Tracking Project.
Globally, there are at least 49,956,606 diagnosed cases of coronavirus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
The US continues to lead the world, with at least 9,861,983 cases and 237,123 deaths.
NY reports 3,500+ COVID-19 cases, highest daily case count since May
New York reported 3,587 new COVID-19 cases, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday. It's the highest daily count in the state since May. Also concerning, the state's positivity rate was 2.19%. Hospitalizations also continue to inch up, 1,381 patients were reported in New York's hospitals, up from 1,277 the day before. Cuomo also said there were 18 COVID fatalities yesterday.
New Jersey surge continues
New Jersey reported 3,207 new positive coronavirus tests Saturday, the highest single day numbers since late April when the state was still in the midst of its initial peak. There were also 11 new deaths. Governor Phil Murphy said the state is considering new restrictions to halt the spread of the virus.
"This pandemic is real, and these numbers are going in the wrong direction. Wear a mask. Social distance. Stay safe," Murphy said in a tweet announcing the latest figures.
As cases rise in US, new restrictions put in place
New restrictions are being put in place across the country as cases surge. In El Paso, Texas, the rolling positivity rate is over 24%. The death toll there is 653 lives lost, and 300 more deaths are still being determined whether they may be coronavirus-related. Another hot zone in Ohio, where more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday. The governor of Colorado believes one in every 100 residents is currently contagious with the virus, while residents in Denver are being urged to be home by 10 p.m. In Massachusetts, new stay at home orders are now in effect statewide between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and residents must wear masks in public even if they're more than six feet from others.
