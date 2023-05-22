Biggie Smalls to be honored with event at Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday would have been Biggie Smalls' 51st birthday.

The Universal Hip Hop Museum is among the places honoring the hip-hop legend with an event at Hudson Yards.

It will include an unveiling of a wall that features famous lines from the song 'Juicy,' released in 1994.

This is also the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.