Biggie Smalls to be honored with event at Hudson Yards

HUDSON YARDS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday would have been Biggie Smalls' 51st birthday.
The Universal Hip Hop Museum is among the places honoring the hip-hop legend with an event at Hudson Yards.
It will include an unveiling of a wall that features famous lines from the song 'Juicy,' released in 1994.
----------
This is also the 50th anniversary of hip-hop.