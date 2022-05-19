NYC to mark Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard

The MTA, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, has announced that MetroCard vending machines at four Brooklyn subway stations will be loaded with limited edition cards honoring the Bedford-Stuyvesant native.
Wallace grew up in Central Brooklyn and released two Grammy-nominated studio records during his career, which was tragically cut short at the age of 24 in a still-unsolved murder.
His debut album, Ready to Die, has reached multi-platinum status, while his follow up, Life After Death, is diamond certified.
Biggie is legendary in New York's rap music industry and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.
MetroCards featuring a portrait of Notorious B.I.G on the reverse side will be available for purchase starting 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 on a first come, first serve basis.
Cards will solely be available at the vending machines that accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit and cash at the following stations in Central Brooklyn:
--Lafayette Avenue C
--Clinton-Washington Avenue C
--Clinton-Washington Avenue G
--Atlantic Avenue - Barclays Center 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, R, Q
RELATED | Brooklyn mural marks 25 years since rap legend Biggie Smalls' murder
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip