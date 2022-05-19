Arts & Entertainment

NYC to mark Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard

EMBED <>More Videos

NYC to mark Biggie Smalls 50th birthday, MTA unveils special MetroCard

BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- New York City is preparing to honor the late rapper Christopher Wallace, better known as Biggie Smalls and the Notorious B.I.G., who would have turned 50 on May 21.

The MTA, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment, has announced that MetroCard vending machines at four Brooklyn subway stations will be loaded with limited edition cards honoring the Bedford-Stuyvesant native.

Wallace grew up in Central Brooklyn and released two Grammy-nominated studio records during his career, which was tragically cut short at the age of 24 in a still-unsolved murder.

His debut album, Ready to Die, has reached multi-platinum status, while his follow up, Life After Death, is diamond certified.

Biggie is legendary in New York's rap music industry and is widely considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

MetroCards featuring a portrait of Notorious B.I.G on the reverse side will be available for purchase starting 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, May 21 on a first come, first serve basis.

Cards will solely be available at the vending machines that accept all forms of payment, including credit, debit and cash at the following stations in Central Brooklyn:
--Lafayette Avenue C
--Clinton-Washington Avenue C
--Clinton-Washington Avenue G
--Atlantic Avenue - Barclays Center 2, 3, 4, 5, B, D, N, R, Q

RELATED | Brooklyn mural marks 25 years since rap legend Biggie Smalls' murder
EMBED More News Videos

Local leaders, artists, and rappers were on hand for the tribute's reveal on Fulton Street in the Bedford-Stuyvesant section.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentnew york citybrooklynbedford stuyvesantrap musicmtarappereric adamsnotorious big
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
EMT shot in ambulance by alleged drunk patient on Staten Island
9-year-old girl killed in NYC had bed dropped on head, prosecutors say
No changes to NYC mandates; several NYC judges COVID positive
Man walks at NYU graduation after bike accident left him in coma
20-year-old shot to death after motorcycle sale gone bad in NYC
Bear safely removed after getting stuck in tree in NJ
AccuWeather Alert: Wet start and a sunny afternoon
Show More
Man charged in Buffalo supermarket shooting due back in court
Driver killed, 2 others hurt in Bruckner Expressway crash in Bronx
World shares sink after inflation driven retreat on Wall St
Red Cross registers hundreds of Ukrainian POWs from Mariupol
Family mourns 18-year-old killed in Jersey shore sand collapse
More TOP STORIES News