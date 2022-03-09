Brooklyn mural marks 25 years since rap legend Biggie Small's murder

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11629146" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Chantee Lans reports from the scene of Monday's dramatic rescue in South Brunswick.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A quarter century has passed since the shooting death of rap legend Biggie Smalls, a.k.a. The Notorious B-I-G, and on Wednesday, a new mural was unveiled in Brooklyn to honor the icon.Smalls, whose real name was Christopher George Latore Wallace, was killed 25 years ago on March 9, 1997.He was leaving a music industry party in Los Angeles when a vehicle pull up alongside smalls SUV and started shooting.Wallace was just 24 years old and at the height of his fame.Smalls was killed six months after his former friend and rap rival Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas.The timing of both murders led some to speculate that they were linked to a so-called rap war between east coast and west coast hip-hop artists and their record companies.Both cases remain officially unsolved.To mark the anniversary Wednesday, loved ones, elected officials and fans gathered on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant for the mural's unveiling.----------