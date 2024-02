Vietnamese-American boutique jewelry shop owner honors Asian cultures with beautiful creations

Bijou Indochine, a boutique jewelry shop in Santa Monica, honor its owner's Asian culture with beautifully designed jewelry and clothing.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. -- Inspired by her Vietnamese culture, former marketing professional Natalie Karlin opened a boutique jewelry shop which makes and sells beautifully designed creations.

"When you put on a nice piece of jewelry it just kind of uplifts you, but jewelry can also be meaningful," said Karlin. "To have things like these bracelets, earrings, necklaces and kind of share my culture, I think it's a beautiful thing."

For more information, go to: https://www.bijouindochine.com/