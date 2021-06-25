Community & Events

Bill Ritter honored by NYC Fire Museum

Bill Ritter honored by NYC Fire Museum

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The NYC Fire Museum honored Eyewitness News anchor Bill Ritter on Thursday evening.

Bill was honored for his support of the museum, firefighters and for his dedication to fire safety.

Organizers of the museum recognized Bill for spreading the word about the mission of the museum and the history of the FDNY.



WABC-TV President and General Manager Chad Matthews accepted the award on Bill's behalf.

Also there was the new FDNY Chief of Department, Thomas Richardson, who was just promoted Thursday.



