New Long Island exhibit celebrates Billy Joel's legendary career

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- If you love Billy Joel 'just the way' he is, now is your chance to see a new exhibit spanning his lengthy and legendary career.

'My Life, a Piano Man's Journey' officially opened Friday at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook.

The exhibit has been in the works 'for the longest time.'

The memorabilia is about 'honesty' and 'a matter of trust,' so fans are urged to go before it winds up 'movin' out.'

ALSO READ | Shoppers temporarily evacuated from American Dream mall on Black Friday

Lindsay Tuchman has the latest from American Dream.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.