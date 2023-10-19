Street renamed for musical icon Billy Joel in Oyster Bay

Chantee Lans has more on the honor for the Piano Man in Oyster Bay.

OYSTER BAY, New York (WABC) -- It's been a long time coming. The Piano Man himself was honored with a street renaming on Long Island on Thursday.

Bill Joel received a key to the Town of Oyster Bay while the music icon was surrounded by hundreds of fans from right in the community.

Joel grew up in Oyster Bay, specifically in Hicksville.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District 6th Grade Advanced Band serenaded him with two of his songs -- they played "Top Secret" and "Piano Man."

He also met with a group of veterans from Oyster Bay.

But his proudest moment, he said, was having that street sign named after him. He went from humble beginnings on Long island to one of the successful musicians in the world.

"It's a beautiful day, just a little overwhelming," Joel said. "I just never figured on this when I was living here.

He called the experience surreal.

"Yes, very, who could've predicted this? My mom would've been thrilled," he said.

Eyewitness News Reporter Chantee Lans asked him what it was like in the moment he saw the street sign being revealed. He said he didn't know because the sun was shining in his eyes.

The Joel Foundation has made and pledged over $7 million in charitable donations with a focus on music education and humanitarian aid. Recently, The Joel Foundation donated funds for a memorial in honor of baymen that work Oyster Bay Harbor and announced the continuation of its long-term investment in Long Island's only public arts high school, Long Island High School for the Arts.

ALSO READ: Plans announced for new building at Monmouth University that will house Bruce Springsteen archives

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.