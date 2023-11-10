Jim Dolan has more on an unlikely, emotional reunion Thursday.

Heart of FDNY firefighter Billy Moon lives on in man on the brink of death

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York firefighter Billy Moon died last year in Brooklyn, in the line of duty, but on Thursday, his family got to hear his heart beat again.

Kristina moon and Richard Grehl had an emotional, teary reunion Thursday night, even though they had never met.

Eleven months ago, Kristina's husband, 47-year-old FDNY firefighter Billy Moon, died in a training accident in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

In keeping with a career of saving lives, he had signed up to be an organ donor if he died prematurely.

Grehl, 63, had three heart attacks in all. The last one, about a year ago, nearly killed him.

Grehl, who stands at 6'3'', not only needed a new heart, but he also needed a heart from someone just as tall. Billy Moon was 6'4''.

Thanks to Live on New York, an organ donation advocacy and planning group, Kristina Moon got to hear her husband's heart for the first time since he died.

Their son Colin listened too. Billy's mother tried to listen, but at first, couldn't hear it. And then she did! Her son's heart, beating still. It was overwhelming.

Billy Moon was a private man, but he would've liked this.

After Grehl's third heart attack, doctors told him he might never leave the hospital alive. Ten days later, he was released with the heart of a fireman.

