black history

Retired NYC school teacher collected pieces of Black history for 70 years

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Retired NYC school teacher collected Black history for 70 years

MARINERS HARBOR, Staten Island (WABC) -- In Mariners Harbor, Staten Island sits a house filled with history.

"These are letters from all the prominent people in the civil rights movement," said Elizabeth Meadors who's been collecting important pieces of Black history since she was a teenager.

Meadors, a now 89-year-old retired teacher, started her collection by with items related to Jackie Robinson, but soon her tastes expanded.



"This was the very first African American millionaire who was a cosmetic queen," Meadors said.

She's amassed documents and photos and ephemera some of it inspiring.

"The Renaissance team, they are the beginning of African American Basketball League," Meadors said.

ALSO READ SRV Chicago coaches aspiring young athletes on and off the field

SRV Chicago is a nonprofit that provides young athletes free, elite fitness training as well as mentoring to help them prepare for success in sports and in their future careers.



And some of it a reminder of the hardship Black American's faced throughout history.

"These are samples of hats worn by African Americans in different wars," Meadors said. "This was a branding iron and this was a branding iron."

It is a collection more than 70 years in the making filling four floors and nine rooms of the house.

Meadors has dedicated one section of her collection to the civil wrongs in American history.

A subject that has been too often overlooked and undervalued. But this collection helps to tell much more of that story.

"I didn't set out to create a museum but my house is a museum," Meadors said.

On Tuesday Guernsey's will auction off more than 10,000 pieces as one lot-valued at anywhere between $2 million and 10 million.

All of this is important to Meadors who hopes a philanthropist or even the city will buy the collection and turn it into an actual museum.

"This is a once in a life time opportunity rescue this collection and plant it in new York this is where it was born," Meadors said.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsstaten islandmuseumsblack historyauction
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BLACK HISTORY
'Bloody Sunday': What happened in Selma on March 7, 1965
Our Stories: Black Heritage
Here and Now: Celebrating Black entrepreneurs, inventor Lewis Latimer
Floyd Norman, Disney's first Black animator, still going strong at 86
TOP STORIES
Gunman sought in shootings of 5 homeless men in NYC, DC
200+ firefighters battling 5-alarm blaze at UFC Fit gym in NYC
China orders 51 million into lockdown as COVID surges
Man accused of punching Asian woman more than 125 times
Dolly Parton bows out of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 nominations
4th dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be needed, Pfizer's CEO says
Manhunt continues for MoMA stabber; museum preps to reopen
Show More
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
How you can help Ukraine
AccuWeather: Mild stretch continues
Happy 3.14! Delicious Pi Day discounts and freebies
Last day for NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi
More TOP STORIES News