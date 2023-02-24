Top Ten Brands Celebrating Black History Month

Brands and retailers, such as Nordstrom, Ulta, and Walmart, have celebrated Black History Month all month by spotlighting Black-owned businesses. We've rounded up some of our favorites below. Shop locally, impact globally.

This month, Nordstrom is spotlighting Black-owned businesses, such as LaQuan Smith, The Oula Company, and Sami Miro Vintage. They've also signed the Fifteen Percent Pledge, committing to growing their purchases from businesses owned or founded by Black individuals by 10x by the end of 2030.

Image credit: Nordstrom

The beauty giant is featuring Black-owned brands all of February, such as Beauty Bakerie, Juvia's Place, and Buttah, just to name a few. Treat yourself to Juvia's Place Coffee Shop Eyeshadow Palette (pictured below), Beauty Bakerie's Lemon Bar Face Palette, and more.

Image credit: Ulta

Walmart honors Black-business owners year-round, but they up the ante for the month of February. This month, they're celebrating Black Americans who have created positive change and impacted our country. Check out some of the Black-owned brands at Walmart, such as Honeypot, A Dozen Cousins, and Afro Unicorn.

Image credit: Walmart

When shopping and support go hand-in-hand. For Black History Month, you can shop JCPenny's new brand, Hope & Wonder, where 100% of the proceeds will go to Black Girl Smile, an organization that provides mental health literacy programs, intersectionality workshops, and a therapy scholarship program for young African-American women and girls.

Image credit: JCPenny

Kohl's is amplifying Black History Month in every department: clothing, accessories, toys, and home. Additionally, they're donating $100,000 to National Urban League to promote economic empowerment, access to health care, educational, job, and housing opportunities, and the guarantee of civil rights for the underserved in America.

Image credit:Kohl's

Sephora believes in championing all beauty. They spotlight the Black voices, creators, and brand founders who have shaped the beauty industry. Check out their site for brands such as Danessa Myricks Beauty, Pat McGrath Labs, and Fenty Beauty; plus, check out their short film, "Black Beauty is Beauty."

Image credit: Sephora

Macy's is celebrating Black History Month by supporting Black creators year-round. When shopping Black-owned brands, you'll be helping UNCF to fund HBCU scholarships. Support the brand!

Image credit: Macy's

Old Navy is going all out for Black History Month. The brand, famous for its flip-flops and hoodies, has created a collection of graphic tees designed by diverse artists that celebrate Black History Month, International Women's Day, Pride, Juneteenth, and LatinX Heritage Month. Additionally, Old Navy is donating $1 million to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

Image credit: Old Navy

Time to get crafty! Michaels is spotlighting Black History Month with an exclusive collection of craft supplies, ribbons, signs, and more. A portion of the proceeds is being donated to charities that support racial equity, such as Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit that helps people of color pursue and achieve leadership positions in the workforce.

Image credit: Michaels

