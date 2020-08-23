Politics

Woman dressed as Statue of Liberty accused of pouring paint on Black Lives Matter mural

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- A woman dressed as the Statue of Liberty was arrested after allegedly pouring paint on the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower on Sunday.

Juliet Germanottia, 39, is accused of pouring paint on the mural for the third time.



In July, there was a string of similar acts of people or groups targeting Black Lives Matter murals throughout New York City.

Video obtained by Eyewitness News shows the first vandal at Trump Tower in action:
Video shows the moment someone vandalized a Black Lives Matter mural with red paint.



At the time, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said he wasn't surprised and thought the vandalism would have happened sooner.

"As I move throughout the communities, I hear the confrontations, the debates and now they are using the murals as a symbol of their frustrations," Adams said in July. "Pain is pain and people are just trying to find ways to express the pain they are feeling."

Charges against Germanottia in the most recent incident are pending.

RELATED | Black Lives Matter mural serves as powerful backdrop for NYC wedding
The Black Lives Matter mural in Brooklyn provided a powerful backdrop for a wedding this weekend.



