Oscar nominee Angela Bassett reigns supreme during awards season

'It's the journey you must enjoy.' Oscar nominee Angela Bassett has reigned over this awards season, earning a Critics Choice Award, a Golden Globe and an NAACP Image Award for her role in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

For Bassett, all the love and support she's been feeling is hard to put into words.

"You wish every single one of us could experience it, should experience it," said Bassett. "Because we all have something to contribute. But yeah, it's meant the world."

Bassett has been down this celebrated road before. In 1994, she was nominated for "What's Love Got to Do with It," playing the role of the iconic Tina Turner.

"I do recognize that it's been quite a journey from then to now and what it takes to stay the course, to stay on the journey, to stay involved, in love with it," said Bassett. "It's the journey that you must enjoy."

And enjoying this journey, right by Bassett's side, has been her husband, Courtney B. Vance. He said his job has been to keep things as calm and stress-free as possible.

"It's been a blessed time for us. It's her season," said Vance. "I've been telling her for 20 years waiting for God to get everything right; so that when it's your time again the world lifts you up. That's what is happening."

Many fans have told Bassett how her portrayal of Queen Ramonda has helped lift them up while going through their own trying times.

"The movie really was a healing moment for them. It was a balm to them so that means a lot," said Bassett. "That's right. A Marvel movie!"

