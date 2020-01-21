Remembering the Blizzard of '96: 25 years ago this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8853870" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lee Goldberg has the latest snow totals throughout the Tri-State.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- It was 25 years ago this week, that the northeastern U.S. was hit by one of the most devastating winter storms ever: the Blizzard of 1996.So how bad was it? Parts of the Tri-State were blanketed in more than two feet of snow.Unusually warm weather and rain followed, triggering major flooding.The storm and the flooding were blamed for more than 180 deaths, and $3 billion dollars of damage.The blizzard is on record as the 6th biggest snowstorm in New York City.Below, check out our original coverage with Bill Beutel and the Eyewitness News team from Jan. 8, 1996.----------