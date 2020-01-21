Remembering the Blizzard of '96: 25 years ago this week

So how bad was it? Parts of the Tri-State were blanketed in more than two feet of snow.
HAPPY 25TH ANNIVERSARY— Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) January 7, 2021
6th biggest NYC snowstorm #BlizzardOf96 @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/smkdBT8KzY
Unusually warm weather and rain followed, triggering major flooding.
The storm and the flooding were blamed for more than 180 deaths, and $3 billion dollars of damage.
The blizzard is on record as the 6th biggest snowstorm in New York City.
Below, check out our original coverage with Bill Beutel and the Eyewitness News team from Jan. 8, 1996.
