AccuWeather Alert: What to expect as long-duration nor'easter targets Tri-State area

The nor'easter will follow the coldest air mass of the season, which is bringing single-digital and sub-zero wind chills to the region.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for late Sunday night through late Monday night for much of the Tri-State area. Strong winds for the city and the coast are possible, along with coastal flooding. Snow could continue to fall through Tuesday morning.
Channel 7 meteorologist Amy Freeze says there is a 40% chance the city's snow totals will be in the 6-10 inch zone by the end of the storm.
The lengthy duration of the storm will cause the snow to be messy and not neatly packed.
In Central and South Jersey, residents should expect to be hit harder, with a chance of 10-plus inches.
Lesser amounts of snow will be seen north and west of the city.
Gale and storm conditions are possible on waters Sunday night into Monday night.
Beware of strong gusts in the city and coast as winds increase to 40-50 mph Monday into Monday evening.
There is a coastal flood watch in effect for Long Island and southern Queens for Monday into Monday night.
AccuWeather is tracking the system crossing the country. Forecast models show an increasing threat for a significant prolonged coastal storm system.
