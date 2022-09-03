Study: Excessive blue light could accelerate aging process

A study shows excessive blue light could be causing you to age faster.

A study shows that too much screen time could be causing you to age faster.

Scientists studying fruit flies found that high-energy doses of blue light appear to damage a wide range of cells, from skin and fat cells to sensory neurons.

They say the light can alter essential chemicals that help the cells function.

These changes may accelerate the cell's aging and lead them to dying prematurely.

Scientists say their findings suggest avoiding excessive exposure to blue light from phones, computers, and TV's may be a good anti-aging strategy.

ALSO READ | NYPD releases bodycam of officer hitting woman, mayor defends police

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts