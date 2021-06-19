Singer Blush on the importance of celebrating Juneteenth

Since then, Blush has contributed her song to our Juneteenth special, "Our America: Black Freedom." The singer, songwriter, and activist said she understands the importance of educating people about the history of Juneteenth and why it should be celebrated.
"I'm just grateful to be a part of this conversation in my generation and being able to educate not only just me and Black people, but people of other races," Blush said. "Juneteenth was our Independence Day, but yet we still are fighting for independence, individuality and a seat at the table, so I think it's important to celebrate how far we've come in a joyous way."
Blush said she aims to use her talent and platform to educate others and amplify social justice movements. She also uses her platform to educate others about the autism spectrum since her 10-year-old son, Niko, has autism. She said her son is her best friend and her main source of inspiration.
"I get so many messages from young songwriters and other people, my peers, that are like, 'I'm so grateful that you are talking about this,'" Blush said. "I know they're scared. I'm scared too, but I have to push through that because I'm raising a young Black man and I refuse, I refuse to sit here and let it continue ... My son has autism, so he might not know how to comply, but I want them to understand that he's not a threat."
Blush said she continues to create music and content that is uplifting and empowering so that she can inspire others.
