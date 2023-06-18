Thousands gathered in Brooklyn for grand finale of three-day Juneteenth festival

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Thousands gathered in Brooklyn's Prospect Park for the grand finale of the three-day Juneteenth festival.

This is the 14th year showcasing Black history, culture, and the importance of the holiday.

The free event had musical performances, a fashion show, and food and fun for families. The event took on an extra special meaning for dads.

"So much stigma around Black dads not being present, and I want to make it known that I'll always be there for him no matter what," said Ethan Souvenir.

They are not just celebrating Father's Day, but celebrating Juneteenth - a day that commemorates the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

'Freedom Day' as it is sometimes called - but for some, the work continues.

"I want to change the community in terms of how we view ourselves and culture," said CEO and Founder of Juneteenth NYC, Athenia Rodney.

New this year - Juneteenth NYC, the organizer of the event, teamed up with the CEO of the Dad Gang. The Dad Gang aims to redefine the narrative of Black fatherhood.

"We lead our families to move and be free and to celebrate our freedom. To celebrate our fatherhood, it means everything to us, and we need to make a point for people to see us doing that in real-time," said Dad Gang CEO Sean Williams.

Organizers expected more than 15,000 visitors alone on Sunday.

For Rodney, this is personal.

"It's where we all start - our history," Rodney said.

She is hoping Juneteenth NYC continues to grow in years to come.

