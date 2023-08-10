1 killed when boat leaves water, flips upside down on West Fire Island

WEST FIRE ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed when a boat appeared to crash out of the water and flip upside down before landing on a dock.

The incident happened Thursday just after 7:30 a.m. on West Fire Island in the Great South Bay.

Two men were on the boat at the time of the crash.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not yet clear which man was operating the boat at the time of the crash.

Few other details have been released.

