Vault: Bob Saget on 'For Hope,' his film on sister's battle with scleroderma

Bob Saget on 'For Hope,' his film on sister's battle with scleroderma

Bob Saget on 'For Hope,' his film on sister's battle with scleroderma

NEW YORK (WABC) -- On Nov. 17, 1996, ABC aired a movie called "For Hope," a story of courage and achievement about a young woman whose life was cut short by scleredema.

Actor Bob Saget produced and directed this loving tribute about his sister, Gay, who was portrayed in the film by Dana Delany.

Saget became involved in the Scleredema Research Foundation after meeting its founder, Sharon Monsky, years before his sister was diagnosed. Delany was involved in the group as well.

"I don't think it's a coincidence anymore. It just happened. It's just supposed to have," said Saget in a WABC-TV interview that aired on Eyewitness News after the movie.

In this report, Eyewitness News reporter Celeste Ford has the real story behind "For Hope."
