Bodies of father, 9-year-old son found after being swept away in Orange County river

Eyewitness News
DEERPARK, New York (WABC) --
The bodies of a Queens father and his young son who went missing in a river in Orange County over the weekend have been found.

Eyewitnesses said 46-year-old Marco Avila jumped in the water to save his 9-year-old son Marcos on Saturday morning at the Neversink River at Oakland Valley Campground in Deerpark.

Authorities said two kids were playing on a raft under adult supervision when one of the kids fell off.

Police say Avila dove into the water to rescue his son. He was able to get the 9-year-old back onto the raft when it flipped over.

The two victims did not resurface and both the father and son were swept away downstream.

Officials said Monday that on day three of their search for the pair, rescuers found both the victims' bodies in the area of Shore Drive.

----------
