He was found with lacerations to his body.

Body covered in lacerations found at playground in Central Park: police

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- A body was discovered at a playground in Central Park Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a call of a dead body on the south side of Central Park near E. 62nd Street at Heckscher Playground around 8:30 a.m. The body, observed by police as male, was covered in lacerations, police say.

The victim, who appeared to be in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

They are believed to have died in the middle of the night -- either in or near the bathroom at the playground.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death and police have not ruled out the possibility of suicide.

The individual has not yet been identified by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

