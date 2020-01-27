Body found in New Jersey woods, near search area for missing woman, Stephanie Parze

OLD BRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A body was discovered in a wooded area in New Jersey, near where searchers were looking for Stephanie Parze.
The body was found off Route 9 in Old Bridge on Sunday. An autopsy is set for Monday.
Parze, from New Jersey, was last seen Oct. 30 after she dropped her family off at their house and then headed to her place, not far away.
John Ozbilgen, 29, was her on-again, off-again boyfriend. He was considered a person of interest. Police had evidence that Ozbilgen had contact with Parze the night she disappeared in a Staten Island park.
He was held for 11 days before a judge released him granting bail. He had been charged with third-degree child pornography.
Prosecutor said 10 images of babies and young girls showed those children being abused and tortured by adult men, and that those images were discovered on the unemployed stockbroker's phone by detectives investigating Parze's disappearance.
"We further learned that there was a pending domestic violence case from September 23, 2019, involving Ms. Parze, in which the defendant was alleged to have struck Stephanie Parze in the head and threatened her before she took off running down the street," Assistant Prosecutor Caitlyn Sidley said. "Detectives learned that this defendant was texting and Facebook messaging Stephanie Parze the night before her disappearance."
In November, Ozbilgen's body was found in his house on Kings Mountain Road in Freehold.
The medical examiner determined the cause and manner of death to be suicide by hanging.
"She gave me three kisses goodbye, and I just told her to call me or text me when she gets home, and I never heard from her," said Sharlene Parze. "And all the text messages and calls I tried to reach out to her, there was never any response which was not like her. "Whoever has her, please let her go. Please, we want our baby back."
The Parze family immediately placed missing person posters around town and have never given up hope that their daughter will be found.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Shawn Murphy of the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office at 732-431-7160 ext. 7032, or Detective Daniel Valentine of the Freehold Township Police at 732-462-7908.
