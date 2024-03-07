48-year-old man charged with murder after body parts found in Bronx apartment

The man was charged with murder.

The man was charged with murder.

The man was charged with murder.

The man was charged with murder.

HIGH BRIDGE, Bronx (WABC) -- A 48-year-old man has been arrested after police say body parts were found inside a Bronx apartment on Tuesday night.

Sheldon Johnson is charged with murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Authorities were called to 979 Summit Avenue in the Highbridge section at around 8:25 p.m. for a wellness check of an occupant in Apartment 6G.

A torso and arms were found inside the apartment.

Detectives obtained a search warrant Wednesday night and found the victim's legs, arms and head in a freezer.

The victim, later identified as 44-year-old Collin Small, had been shot once in the head.

The Medical Examiners Office told detectives bullet fragments were found in the victim's head, leading to the murder charge.

Concrete was found in the suspect's car and investigators also recovered a Tyvek suit, officials say.

Johnson has previously served about 25 years behind bars for attempted murder and other charges. His employer, the Queens Defenders, declined to comment.

ALSO READ | Investigation into man and woman's body parts found; 4 in police custody on Long Island

Crystal Cranmore has the story.

----------

* More Bronx news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.