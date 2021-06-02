Drill punctures NYC water main, flooding streets and impacting service

The main rupture around noon sent water gushing all over 4th Avenue and Warren Street in the Boerum Hill section.
Crews worked for hours to try to stop it, even trying to get into a permanently closed pizza shop hoping to get to the source underneath.
Five addresses are affected, and the buildings were evacuated.
A few business owners said they are dealing flooded basements, with about 2 to 4 inches water. They also don't have power.
"I'm feeling very bad, I feel like crying," building owner Razzaq Chaudry said. "My basement, every place has full water. I have a lot of materials are damaged. I have full water in my basement. No electric, no hot water, no gas in my building."
No Injuries have been reported
As a result, 4th Avenue is partially closed between Warren Street and St. Mark's Place, and some residents could see little or reduce pressure.
Newscopter 7 was over the scene to survey the situation and the damage. The B103 bus, which runs along 4th Avenue, has been rerouted.
The Department of Environmental Protection is on the scene and said the initial investigation revealed that the contractor operating the rig that struck the main was hired by a private firm.
Currently, there is no boil water alert for area, but there may be disruptions in water service as repairs continue.
Some may also see discolored tap water. Though it's not harmful, it should not be consumed.
Crews are working to flush the discolored water from the system.
Anyone experiencing discolored water is advised to fill out a 311 form.
The DEP says water is off to the 72-inch water main, but everyone still has water service with redundant lines feeding the area.
What type of repair will be necessary and how long it will take to complete will be determined once engineers can assess the damage.
Roadway closures in the area can be anticipated for several days.
