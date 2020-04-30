Boil water advisory lifted after water mains fixed in Jersey City, Hoboken

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Service has been fully restored to all Jersey City and Hoboken customers after two water main breaks, and a boil water advisory was lifted Thursday evening.
Customers were impacted when a state contractor struck the 36-inch main on Route 7 in Jersey City on Tuesday.
The boil water advisory remained in effect for both Jersey City and Hoboken for hours after repairs were completed, because water sample test results were not available until later Thursday afternoon.
Those laboratory test results showed that the drinking water quality met all regulatory requirements.
"We would like to thank all Jersey City and Hoboken residents and businesses for their patience during this difficult time," said Xavier Castro, President of SUEZ Environmental Services. "Please be assured that our entire team worked diligently with the Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority over the past two days to limit the inconvenience as much as possible, and make improvements so this break could be contained and service would be restored."
In a separate event, the main break on 11th and Madison in Hoboken has also been repaired and full service has been restored to those customers in the area.
Repairs were successfully and quickly completed overnight Wednesday.
You can read the full boil water FAQ on mysuezwater.com.
