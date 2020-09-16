Queens man charged after bomb-making materials found after fire

It all started with a fire at around 2 p.m. Tuesday at the home on 19th Street in Astoria.
Fire crews put the flames out, but also took what has been described as an "emotionally distraught" tenant who had burns on his hands to the hospital.
Marak Squires, 37, was taken to a hospital in Manhattan where he was charged with reckless endangerment.
It was hours later when the landlord was examining the damage from the fire and noticed suspicious substances and bomb-making materials.
The materials were not assembled, but there was enough for investigators to want to find out more.
"The chemicals separately are what they are, but taken together they can assemble an explosive device," said Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller. "There were books about military explosives, booby traps and other things."
"What we're looking at here is the totality of the circumstances that raised our concern to a level where we're going to need more investigation," Miller added.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.
Authorities are looking into the mental state of the tenant. Squires has one prior arrest for misdemeanor assault.
Joint terrorism task force and the NYPD bomb squad responded to the scene.
Police evacuated Astoria Park.
