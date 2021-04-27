Bon Jovi bringing concert to drive-in theaters for 1 night only

The New Jersey band is performing an exclusive, virtual show to kick off the "Encore Drive-In Nights" concert series.
Tickets go on sale Thursday with a pre-sale on Wednesday.
The event will be held one night only on May 22.
The concert will play on some 300 drive-in and outdoor theater screens, including three locations in the Tri-State area: Movie Lot Drive-In in Bayshore, Warwick Drive-In in Warwick and Fair Oaks Drive-In in Middletown.
Encore Drive-In Nights has released the following information for concertgoers:
- Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck (RVs and limousines not permitted).
- You will only need to purchase one (1) ticket per vehicle of no more than six people.
- All guests must have a seatbelt.
- General Admission parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Please check with your local venue for gate times.
- Venue staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.
- Guests must follow venue speed limits, cones and marked lanes.
- Advertised start time is approximate. Most shows begin at sundown. Check your local venue for exact show time.
- Guests must adhere to all venue rules and policies as well as state and local laws.
- Children should not be left unattended.
- Once a vehicle or person leaves the venue, no re-entry will be permitted.
- Shows will go on rain or shine.
- No refunds.
- Prepare Before You Attend
- To limit car battery usage, bring a battery-operated FM radio to listen to the concert.
- Have hand sanitizer and masks available.
- No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.
- No outside food or beverage is permitted unless a Food & Beverage Permit is purchased directly through the Encore Drive-In Nights ticketing platform or directly with the venue, where available. Please check with your local venue for their participation.
- Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please see local venue for details.
- Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.
- In the event of severe weather, you will be contacted regarding a reschedule or a potential refund. For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.
- Know before you go! For up-to-date details regarding the event, please check with your local venue.
