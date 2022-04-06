Bon Jovi, Governor Murphy team up to raise money for Ukrainian refugees

Governor Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy teamed up with legendary rock star Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorthea, creating "Together for Ukraine" hosted by the Community Foundation of New Jersey.
"So, I was really trying to think if I should do another one of these concerts like I had done for the pandemic relief fund and bring all these artists together, and it turned out to be far too complicated," Tammy Murphy said.
WATCH | NJ first lady on Ukrainian fundraising effort with Bon Jovi
Their goal is to raise at least $2 million to help feed Ukrainians.
"They were the bread basket of the world and they are suffering, and we think this is the best way we can help everyone whether you're a child or a senior citizen everybody needs food," Murphy said.
ALSO READ | Here's how to donate, help Ukraine amid Russian attacks
The Bon Jovis pledged the initial $500,000 to kick off the effort.
All the money will go to benefit World Central Kitchen led by Chef Jose Andres.
"They have a relief team of 50 people, the relief team has been on the ground for six weeks straight without a day off," the first lady said.
World Central Kitchen has already served more than 300,000 meals a day in seven different countries in the region. An incredibly challenging effort.
"They are delivering meals, they're going door to door, they're using wheelbarrows, they're using armored cars, they're using helicopters, they are doing literally everything they can to get the meals to where they need to go," Murphy said. "It doesn't matter if you give a dollar or $6,000 -- we're all in this together."
If you would like to donate, you can head to their website.
