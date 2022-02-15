Botched butt injection eyed as possible cause of CT woman's NYC death

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11564548" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.

WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman is dead after being dropped off at a Bronx hospital in what is being investigated as a possible botched butt injection.The 53-year-old was dropped off at Jacobi Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by two women who said they found her near Woodlawn Cemetery.They claimed the woman asked them for help, and they drove her to the hospital in her own BMW SUV.Doctors later pronounced her dead at the hospital and then discovered multiple injection marks on her butt.Her death is being probed as suspicious, and the Medical Examiner Office will determine the official cause of death.Detectives are considering whether she was the victim of a botched butt injection and are looking to speak with the two women who dropped her off at the hospital.The woman's identity has not yet been released pending family notification.----------