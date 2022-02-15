Botched butt injection eyed as possible cause of CT woman's NYC death

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) -- A Connecticut woman is dead after being dropped off at a Bronx hospital in what is being investigated as a possible botched butt injection.

The 53-year-old was dropped off at Jacobi Medical Center around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday by two women who said they found her near Woodlawn Cemetery.

They claimed the woman asked them for help, and they drove her to the hospital in her own BMW SUV.

Doctors later pronounced her dead at the hospital and then discovered multiple injection marks on her butt.

Her death is being probed as suspicious, and the Medical Examiner Office will determine the official cause of death.

Detectives are considering whether she was the victim of a botched butt injection and are looking to speak with the two women who dropped her off at the hospital.

The woman's identity has not yet been released pending family notification.

TOP NEWS | More than 100 passengers trapped for 7 hours on stalled Amtrak train in Queens
EMBED More News Videos

An Amtrak Acela train was stopped in Queens for hours on Monday before passengers were safely taken to NYC. N.J. Burkett has the latest on this story.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
woodlawnbronxnew york citycemeteryplastic surgery
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Outrage, grief in wake of grisly Chinatown murder
Single ticket sold in Connecticut wins $183M Powerball jackpot
Simone Biles announces she is engaged to NFL player
COVID Updates: NY AG gets $400k refund for false rapid COVID testing
Man critically injured in NYC apartment fire has died
Sandy Hook families settle for $73M with gun maker Remington
Just announced: See who will host the 2022 Oscars
Show More
1,400 NYC workers fired over vax mandate; free at-home tests doled out
AccuWeather: Sunny, not as harsh
Woman surprises 400 NC widows with flower bouquets
Brian Laundrie's cause of death, new details revealed in autopsy
Massive fire tears through home in Paterson, New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News