3 injured after bounce house flew away at Passover carnival in New Jersey

Three people were injured after a bounce house blew away at a Passover carnival in Lakewood, New Jersey.

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- A large inflatable bounce house blew over and injured several people in New Jersey Monday afternoon.

Multiple large blow-up rides and bounce houses were set up for a Passover Carnival in a parking lot on Summer Avenue in Lakewood.

One of those large rides was blown over by the wind and injured three people, according to the Lakewood Police Department.

One pregnant woman with abdominal pain and two other adults with head injuries were taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center for treatment.

Investigators are on scene to determine if there was any negligence that may have led to the ride becoming loose in the wind.

