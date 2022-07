Box truck crashes causing parked cars to stack up in Midwood; driver injured

EMBED >More News Videos The 46th Annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks will again light up the East River.

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An out-of-control box truck crashed into several parked cars in Brooklyn early Monday morning.The driver of the truck lost control at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood just after 5 a.m.The truck hit several parked cars, pushing one on top of another, before hitting a tree.The driver sustained a serious leg injury and was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.It's not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.A police investigation is underway.----------Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.