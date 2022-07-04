Box truck crashes causing parked cars to stack up in Midwood; driver injured

The driver of the truck lost control at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood just after 5 a.m.
The truck hit several parked cars, pushing one on top of another, before hitting a tree.
The driver sustained a serious leg injury and was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.
It's not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.
A police investigation is underway.
