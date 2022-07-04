Box truck crashes causing parked cars to stack up in Midwood; driver injured

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- An out-of-control box truck crashed into several parked cars in Brooklyn early Monday morning.

The driver of the truck lost control at Bedford Avenue and Kings Highway in Midwood just after 5 a.m.

The truck hit several parked cars, pushing one on top of another, before hitting a tree.

The driver sustained a serious leg injury and was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center.



It's not yet known what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

A police investigation is underway.

