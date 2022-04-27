6-year-old Connecticut boy brutally burned, mother says he was bullied

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11699695" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police released new surveillance video and pictures of the man wanted for brutally beating a pawn shop owner in Queens.

BRIDGEPORT, Connecticut (WABC) -- A 6-year-old boy in Connecticut was rushed to the hospital after being burned.Bridgeport police say preliminary reports show up to four unattended kids were seen playing with gasoline and lighting things on fire.It happened on Sunday at around 3:48 p.m.The child's mother says her son, Dominick Krankall, wasn't playing with fire, and instead was the victim of bullying."My son has been bullied by this child for a year. That day, they purposefully threw a gasoline-saturated ball that they lit on fire at my son's face. They called his name so he would turn around. They threw it at Dominick and left him outside alone to die," said Maria Rua, Dominick's mother.She says Dominick suffered second and third-degree burns to his face and leg."His face is about twice the size it normally is," Rua said. "He's swollen with blisters. You can't even see his beautiful eyes anymore."He's expected to remain hospitalized for a few more days, according to his mother."He's a strong boy though, he's coping," Rua said. For what he's going through, watching him have to get those bandages off and his face scraped is painful for him and it's painful for me to watch that and it's not fair to him."Rua said her son should make a full recovery and have minimal scarring."The incident is currently still under investigation as to the exact cause of the burn injuries by the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Fire and State Fire Investigation Teams," a statement from Bridgeport police said.(Information via WTNH)----------