2-year-old boy falls from second floor window fire escape in Manhattan

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 2-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after he fell from a second floor window fire escape in Upper Manhattan.The incident happened Friday afternoon near 164th Street and Broadway in the Washington Heights neighborhood.Officials say the boy was rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital.They say the boy was alert and awake.A store owner in the building says the witnesses rushed to help."The kid fell a couple stores over ... we assume he walked on the side things that we have here and he walked and slid off one of the signs next door and he fell on the floor," the store owner said.