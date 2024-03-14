Driver charged after 8-year-old boy killed, brother injured in Queens crosswalk

Phil Taitt reports the victim's brother was also injured in the East Elmhurst crash.

EAST ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- Two young brothers were walking with their mother in a crosswalk when a pickup truck crashed into them in Queens.

There's now a memorial at the East Elmhurst site where the 8-year-old boy was killed and his 10-year-old brother injured.

The driver, 52-year-old Jose Barcia, is in custody.

They say the driver accelerated too quickly in a 2005 Nissan Titan pickup truck when turning left on the southbound side of 100th Street from 31st Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Barcia failed to give way to traffic and the family as they crossed in the marked crosswalk.

Investigators combed through the scene for hours.

The 8-year-old boy died at the scene while his older brother is in stable condition at a local hospital.

For people at the scene, it was a painful sight to see their mother in agony.

"Nightmare. That's a big nightmare. Especially when I saw the mother. I was thinking about the little boy, he lost his life. And also the brother, probably 10 years old, also his life is destroyed in a way," an eyewitness said.

State Senator Jessica Ramos took to social media emphasizing the need for pedestrian safety in the budget due April 1st.

The driver had four prior vehicular arrests and faces multiple charges including one count of criminally negligent homicide.

The investigation is ongoing.

