9-year-old boy killed, 9 others hurt in Ozone Park fire

The child, Remi Miguel Gomez Hernandez, was in the basement level of the 102 Road home when the fire erupted at around 2 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters rushed in and pulled out nine other residents, who all escaped serious injury.
But, young Remi was pronounced dead at the scene.
Multiple neighbors told Eyewitness News the family just moved in this week.
"Units did a great job making an aggressive interior attack. We had 10 victims that were removed from the building by firefighters. Unfortunately, we had one fatality. All the victims were treated and transported by EMS to local hospitals," said Deputy Chief Eugene Ditaranto, FDNY.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious.
Firefighters described the basement level as a garage.
"In the basement area, really this is what we would consider a cellar. The garage level is completely below grade. The fire originated in that below grade area," Ditaranto said.
The buildings department will investigate the living conditions.
MORE NEWS: Pet cougar living in NYC home surrendered, heading to sanctuary
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube