Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic help local kids get ready to go back to school

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- It's back to school time and the Boys and Girls Club of Paterson and Passaic is helping parents prepare their kids for success.

The organization held a back-to-school bash on Wednesday where they gave away supplies, backpacks, clothes, and more.

Families were also treated to a day of food, music, and fun activities.

Organizers say it's all about making sure everyone is prepared.

"We want them to be ready to learn come the first day of school. And you can't do that if you don't have your backpack, your school supplies, sneakers, uniforms. We're doing haircuts and hair braiding so there are a lot of great things. Making sure that they're not only ready, but they're happy to go back to school," said Wendy McGuire, Boys and Girls Club.

Kids were also able to get their hair done and haircut so they could look their best for the big day.

The giveaway at the Paterson club ran through Wednesday afternoon with another one in Passaic Thursday.

It's being held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Passaic, 14 Hudson Street, Passaic, NJ 07055

ALSO READ | Bronx event provides free back-to-school haircuts for kids

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* More New Jersey news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.