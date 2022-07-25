Unauthorized teen 'party' results in damage at NJ youth center

Police have been asked to investigate an apparent case of trespassing and vandalism in Morris County.

PEQUANNOCK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police have been asked to investigate an apparent case of trespassing and vandalism in Morris County.

It happened Thursday night at the Boys and Girls Club of Pequannock.

The organization says dozens of teenagers flocked to its facility for an after-hours pop-up party that resulted in vandalism and damage to several of its buses.

The event was not authorized or approved by the Boys and Girls Club.

A statement on the club's Facebook page says surveillance video shows teens being dropped off at the club, climbing onto the roofs of several buses and breaking in through emergency hatches.

The activity caused significant damage, and police are being asked to track down those responsible.

"We are a community service organization doing our best to meet the needs of the parents and the children of our great community by providing before and after care programs, summer camp, sports and more," the wstatement said. "When our property is damaged it creates added expenses to the Club for repairs and replacements, which in turn may cause us to have to raise our program fees."

The organization is asking parents to report any evening activity they hear about at the facility, and also to not drop off students at its facility during evening hours without checking with the club first, at 973-633-9007.

