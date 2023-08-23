Multi-vehicle crash closes both directions of BQE; 4 people injured

The crash involved three vehicles and an overturned garbage truck. Four people were hurt, but all are in stable condition, authorities said. Heather O'Rourke has details.

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- An accident on the Brooklyn Queens Expressway is causing some significant delays.

Officials say both directions of the BQE are closed at Tillary Street.

The crash involved multiple vehicles and an overturned garbage truck. Four people were hurt, but all are in stable condition, authorities said.

Traffic cameras revealed the mess that the crash left behind. Trash was strewn across the BQE.

Officials say the crash could affect traffic on the Manhattan Bridge or Williamsburg Bridge, and your commute from Staten Island.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

