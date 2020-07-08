Community & Events

'Celebration of life' tribute honors legacy of slain teen on his 18th birthday

By Eyewitness News
MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A Bronx community is paying tribute to a promising young athlete whose life was cut short when he was shot and killed last month.

Tuesday would have been Brandon Hendricks' 18th birthday.

Mourners lined a basketball court in the Melrose section with candles at night.

During the day, the group honored Hendricks' memory with a celebration of life, where basketball games were played to honor his legacy.

Hendricks was shot in the neck on June 28, just days after graduating from James Monroe high school.

Police say the college bound student was an innocent bystander.

Before Hendricks' life was tragically cut short, he was headed to St. John's to play basketball.

The 22-year-old suspect accused of opening fire at the birthday barbecue Hendricks attended, was arrested on Monday.

Last Friday, an emotional vigil was held in the Bronx to protest gun violence and honor the teen.
EMBED More News Videos

Josh Einiger has more on the emotional vigil in the Bronx to honor 17-year-old Brandon Hendricks.


Hendricks' family says they are grateful for the outpouring of support, and hope that Hendricks' death sends a message to the community.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmelrosebronxnew york citydeadly shootingfatal shootinggun violenceshootingteen killedteen shotvigil
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officials have warning as Long Island enters Phase 4
Family's NYC apartment destroyed by illegal fireworks
Mary Kay Letourneau, who married her student, dies of cancer
3 arrested after 12-year-old shot in New Jersey
Tech CEO's racist rant at Carmel Valley restaurant caught on camera
12-year-old charged in attempted rape in Queens
NJ officials link COVID-19 spike to Myrtle Beach wedding
Show More
AccuWeather: Sticky storms Wednesday
Delta flight diverted after hail damages nose
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut add 3 states to quarantine list
NYC approves plan to reopen childcare centers next week
NYC hospital opens post-COVID-19 care center
More TOP STORIES News